Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter worth $223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $266,000. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

EBC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.91. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Profile (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.