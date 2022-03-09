Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,964,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter valued at about $11,970,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Clover Leaf Capital during the third quarter worth about $9,980,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter worth about $4,989,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

CLOE stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.01. Clover Leaf Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

