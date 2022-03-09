Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,960 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 14.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the software’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $4,148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,376 shares of the software’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 34.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,811 shares of the software’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after buying an additional 57,008 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $4,167,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 19,140 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $1,365,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,149 shares of company stock valued at $11,732,786. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

