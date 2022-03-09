Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 828,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 64,661 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,141,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 556.7% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 602,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 511,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 198,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOA opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77. Scion Tech Growth I has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.10.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

