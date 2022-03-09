SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in SciPlay by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCPL shares. DA Davidson raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.61. SciPlay Co. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

