Scotiabank Boosts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AX.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.53.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

TSE AX.UN opened at C$13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$10.31 and a 1-year high of C$13.45.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.