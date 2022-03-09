Scotiabank Increases Africa Oil (CVE:AOI) Price Target to C$3.00

Africa Oil (CVE:AOI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, February 25th.
Africa Oil has a 12-month low of C$9.85 and a 12-month high of C$30.70.
See Also
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.