Scotiabank Increases Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$30.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPZ. CIBC increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.38.

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$21.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.53. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.03 and a 1-year high of C$21.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.62%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.36%.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$340,000.

