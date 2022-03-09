Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,905 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $18,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 602.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980,774 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,394,000 after acquiring an additional 83,328 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $13,975,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Medpace by 102.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 72,193 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 15.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,927,000 after acquiring an additional 65,218 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $3,180,677.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $712,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,325 shares of company stock valued at $52,580,957. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MEDP stock opened at $142.74 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.66.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Medpace Profile (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.