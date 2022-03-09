Scout Investments Inc. Has $13.94 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,485 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,049,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,969.19.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,313.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,509.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,700.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,277.41 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.