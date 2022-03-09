Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 823,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 22,708 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $20,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEO. Barclays decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

