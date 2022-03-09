Scout Investments Inc. Sells 3,639 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $15,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVO opened at $102.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.27. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $240.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

