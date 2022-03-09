Scout Investments Inc. Sells 6,575 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 328,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $23,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CF Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,399,693 shares of company stock valued at $112,041,336. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CF stock opened at $93.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $100.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

