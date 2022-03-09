Scout Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $28,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 2,496.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,520,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,618 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 770.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 421.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

UHAL opened at $564.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $625.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $673.99. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.95. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $523.94 and a 1 year high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.63.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMERCO news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMERCO engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

