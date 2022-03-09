Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $268.50 Average PT from Analysts

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get SEA alerts:

NYSE SE opened at $91.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.17. SEA has a 52-week low of $86.35 and a 52-week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEA will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SEA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.