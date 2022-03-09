SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Up 10.1%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) shares were up 10.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.79 and last traded at $100.79. Approximately 93,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,333,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.53.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.85 and its 200-day moving average is $256.17.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SEA by 72.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,547 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $185,675,000 after purchasing an additional 244,786 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in shares of SEA by 17.8% in the third quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,310,421 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $417,670,000 after acquiring an additional 198,381 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SEA by 58.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of SEA by 28.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 52,978 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

