Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 25,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 345,928 shares.The stock last traded at $18.48 and had previously closed at $18.66.
SA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24.
Seabridge Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SA)
Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.