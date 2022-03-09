Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 25,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 345,928 shares.The stock last traded at $18.48 and had previously closed at $18.66.

SA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 257,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 17,977 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 83,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 43,547 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 94,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

