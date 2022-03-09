Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Sealed Air has increased its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sealed Air has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.44.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,464,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 158,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 132,932 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $3,001,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

