SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 25.6% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 822,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 167,753 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 730,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 36,168 shares in the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $26.89.

SCWX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SecureWorks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

About SecureWorks (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.