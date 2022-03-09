SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEGRO to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,310 ($17.16) to GBX 1,450 ($19.00) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,445 ($18.93) to GBX 1,545 ($20.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.15) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.65) to GBX 1,560 ($20.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($22.60) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,382.45 ($18.11).

Get SEGRO alerts:

SGRO stock opened at GBX 1,257.50 ($16.48) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,298.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,306.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.12 billion and a PE ratio of 3.72. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 891.56 ($11.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,508 ($19.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.