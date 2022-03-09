Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $8.25 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $10.25. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 3,893 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,451 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 74.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 84.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 279,959 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 226,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 2.47.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

