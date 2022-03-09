Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sempra Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.52 EPS.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $153.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.48. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $155.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,296 shares of company stock worth $860,070 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

