Serco Group (LON:SRP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $118.90

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 118.90 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 119.10 ($1.56), with a volume of 234346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.60 ($1.63).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRP shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.23) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.36) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.36) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Serco Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 177 ($2.32).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Serco Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

