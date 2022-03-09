Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) versus MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Head to Head Survey

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Service Co. International and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Co. International 0 0 3 0 3.00 MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Service Co. International presently has a consensus target price of $73.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.47%. Given Service Co. International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Service Co. International is more favorable than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Service Co. International has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has a beta of -2.64, indicating that its share price is 364% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Service Co. International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Service Co. International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Service Co. International and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Co. International $4.14 billion 2.33 $802.94 million $4.72 12.69 MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies $31.31 million 1.12 -$5.07 million N/A N/A

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Service Co. International and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Co. International 19.38% 40.83% 5.08% MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Service Co. International beats MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Service Co. International (Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering. The Cemetery segment provides property interment rights, including lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and interment options. The company was founded by Robert L. Waltrip in July 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (Get Rating)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment own, develops, operates, franchises, and supports relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology. As of April 30, 2021, this segment operated 301 relaxation salons under the Re.Ra.Ku and Ruam Ruam brand. The Digital Preventative Healthcare segment offers government-sponsored Specific Health Guidance program, utilizing Lav, its internally-developed on-demand health monitoring smartphone application; MOTHER Tracker for fitness applications; and preventative healthcare services utilizing its digital application and devices. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. also operates Re.Ra.Ku College that offers continuing training for franchise owners, home office staff, and salon staff covering topics, such as customer service, salon operations, and relaxation techniques located in the Odaiba area in Tokyo. The company was formerly known as MEDIROM Inc. and changed its name to MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. in March 2020. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

