SFL (NYSE:SFL) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.67

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 1823271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFL. TheStreet raised SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,916,000 after acquiring an additional 867,792 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SFL by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SFL by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in SFL by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 365,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 36,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of SFL by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 29.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

