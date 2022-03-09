Shard (SHARD) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Shard has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shard has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $3,269.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shard Coin Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

