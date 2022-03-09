Short Interest in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Grows By 30.0%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 655,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE AMRX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,300. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 26.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after buying an additional 44,741 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,109 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 303,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 60,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

