Short Interest in Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Decreases By 16.7%

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 798,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARHS. Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Get Arhaus alerts:

In other news, CFO Dawn Phillipson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $581,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa Chi acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $1,988,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,677,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, FS Capital Partners VI LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,445,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.