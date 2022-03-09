Short Interest in Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Decreases By 16.7%

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 798,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ARHS. Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.
In other news, CFO Dawn Phillipson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $581,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa Chi acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670.
Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arhaus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.
