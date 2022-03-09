Short Interest in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Decreases By 20.9%

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Borqs Technologies stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. Borqs Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRQS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Borqs Technologies by 144.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 74,394 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Borqs Technologies by 23.6% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Borqs Technologies by 36.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Borqs Technologies by 3,640.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 670,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 652,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies, Inc engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. It operates through the MVNO or Yuantel and Connected Solutions segments. The MVNO or Yuantel segment offers a range of voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet of things (IoT) devices, as well as traditional telecom services such as voice conferencing.

