Short Interest in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Increases By 26.7%

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,170,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 8,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CNH Industrial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in CNH Industrial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNHI stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. 89,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,319,957. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.