Short Interest in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Decreases By 19.2%

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,620,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 31st total of 14,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.66. The stock had a trading volume of 229,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201,916. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.05. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $71.13 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 134,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

