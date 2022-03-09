Short Interest in First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Increases By 25.0%

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of FSWA stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. First Sound Bank has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.
First Sound Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
