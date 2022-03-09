Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Increases By 31.7%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the January 31st total of 224,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,207,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $31.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.662 dividend. This represents a $6.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000.

