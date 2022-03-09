Short Interest in Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Rises By 26.7%

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 417,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,289.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 217 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

HNSBF stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme that is in Phase II for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.

