Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Expands By 29.0%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,537,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07.
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
