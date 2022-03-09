Short Interest in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Drops By 22.9%

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE JHS traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 29,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,147. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 118.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 37.7% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.