Short Interest in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Drops By 22.9%

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE JHS traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 29,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,147. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
