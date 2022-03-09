Short Interest in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Rises By 31.1%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,800 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 246,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAOV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NanoVibronix during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of NanoVibronix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoVibronix by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 117,242 shares during the last quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NanoVibronix by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 248,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NanoVibronix by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 63,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

NanoVibronix stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. NanoVibronix has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

NanoVibronix, Inc engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other.

