Short Interest in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Increases By 25.2%

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 159,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $490,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $48,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the third quarter valued at $209,000.

NYSE NNI traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.70. 1,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,090. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 61.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.73. Nelnet has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $99.79.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.27. Nelnet had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 9.41%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

