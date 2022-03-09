Short Interest in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Declines By 19.2%

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,800 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the January 31st total of 309,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NURO stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. NeuroMetrix has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 53.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 52,337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

