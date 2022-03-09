Short Interest in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expands By 24.8%

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOC traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $453.93. The company had a trading volume of 27,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,235. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $295.87 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $399.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

