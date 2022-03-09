Short Interest in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Grows By 25.4%

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 851,200 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 678,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $17.31.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

In other news, Director Allen Hugli acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $78,455.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen (Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.