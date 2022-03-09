Short Interest in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Grows By 30.5%

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the January 31st total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paramount Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. 27,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,667. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.54, a PEG ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -311.08%.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

