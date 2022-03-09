Short Interest in Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Drops By 18.8%

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 575,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.9 days.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26.
Paramount Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
