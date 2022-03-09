Short Interest in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Drops By 22.3%

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the January 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFIE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $967,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at about $509,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 209,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $70.23 million, a P/E ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

