Short Interest in Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Decreases By 19.2%

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,100 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the January 31st total of 465,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 289.3 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHNWF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.89) to GBX 3,544 ($46.44) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,216.87.

Shares of SHNWF opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

