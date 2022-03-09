Short Interest in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Increases By 30.2%

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 68,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,206,000 after acquiring an additional 139,990 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 234,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 48,582 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 30,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

SMBK stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $431.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.76.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

SMBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

