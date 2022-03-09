Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) Declines By 17.3%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,600 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the January 31st total of 747,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter worth $80,304,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at about $15,885,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares by 51.2% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,134,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 384,029 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth about $8,365,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

