Short Interest in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Grows By 28.2%

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 180,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

SMP traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $44.22. The company had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,750. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $971.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $47.95.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.92 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 26.87%.

In other news, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $289,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 985 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,965.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,185 shares of company stock worth $407,090 and sold 13,041 shares worth $589,486. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,234,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,475,000 after acquiring an additional 78,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47,709.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

