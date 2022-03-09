Short Interest in Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Rises By 25.7%

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 230.0 days.

Shares of TSVNF stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.