Short Interest in Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Rises By 25.7%

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 230.0 days.
Shares of TSVNF stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
