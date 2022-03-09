Short Interest in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Drops By 19.4%

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Terminix Global by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth $10,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 23,486 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

TMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE TMX traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.46. 4,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,613. Terminix Global has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.87.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Terminix Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terminix Global will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Terminix Global (Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.